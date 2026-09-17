Hanwha, EDGE to build UAE's integrated air defense network

Hanwha Systems will team up with the United Arab Emirates’ state-run defense conglomerate EDGE to establish an integrated air defense network, covering long- and medium-range capabilities as well as counter-drone defenses.

According to Hanwha Systems, Thursday, the CEOs of the two companies signed a term sheet for the air defense network project during a ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (local time).

The term sheet outlines the direction of the planned introduction of weapons systems for the integrated air defense network and review agendas at each stage of the project.

The two sides plan to determine details of the project in line with the direction of defense cooperation between the two countries. Through government approvals and consultations, the two companies will pursue establishing a local joint venture and discuss its operation and local production.

Through the partnership, Hanwha Systems plans to expand its role from supplying individual weapons systems to participating in the integrated air defense network, by linking ground weapons systems, including the Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher, to expand its multilayered air defense portfolio covering short-, medium- long-range and drone threats.

Hanwha Systems said it plans to make the UAE a strategic base for expanding into the Middle East and other overseas markets, by combining the UAE’s industrial basis and Hanwha Systems’ capabilities.

Hanwha Group has built up its track record in the Middle East by supplying components for the Cheongung-II medium-range surface-to-air missile system. The group has exported Hanwha Systems’ multifunction radar and Hanwha Aerospace’s launchers, canisters and missile components to the UAE in 2022, Saudi Arabia in 2024 and Iraq in 2025.

“The term sheet marks a turning point for Hanwha and EDGE to move into a strategic partnership that shares technologies and industrial capabilities for integrated air defense networks,” Hanwha Systems CEO Yang Ki-won said.

“We will gradually expand technological cooperation and localization to help strengthen the UAE’s defense industrial base.”