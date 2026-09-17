GKL partners with traditional markets to mark Chuseok holiday
Summary
Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) is partnering with traditional market merchants ahead of Chuseok on a joint marketing campaign to attract foreign tourists and support local businesses. From Sept. 22-26, the company will host the K-Traditional Market Dessert Festa at its Seven Luck Casino Gangnam Coex branch. About 10 stalls from Yeongdong Traditional Market will serve Korean snacks, and 200 sets of sesame oil will be given away. GKL said the effort is meant to boost tourist satisfaction and local economic activity.
Key Facts
- The event runs from Sept. 22-26 at the Seven Luck Casino Gangnam Coex branch.
- About 10 stalls from the Yeongdong Traditional Market merchants association in Nonhyeon-dong, Seoul's Gangnam District, will participate.
- Visitors will receive Korean snacks including rice cakes, sweet and crispy fried chicken, twisted doughnuts and steamed buns.
- GKL will give away 200 sets of hand-pressed, domestically produced sesame oil.
- Employees from GKL's Seoul Dragon City branch visited Yongmun Market on Wednesday to donate counterfeit bill detectors and firefighting equipment and to train merchants on spotting counterfeit Onnuri gift certificates and emergency firefighting response.
Grand Korea Leisure (GKL), the state-run operator of the foreigner-only Seven Luck casino brand, is teaming up with traditional market merchants ahead of Chuseok, Korea's harvest holiday, on a joint marketing campaign aimed at drawing foreign tourists and boosting local businesses, the company said.
From Sept. 22-26, GKL will hold the "K-Traditional Market Dessert Festa" at its Seven Luck Casino Gangnam Coex branch, introducing foreign visitors to the food culture of Korea's traditional markets.
About 10 stalls from the Yeongdong Traditional Market merchants association in Nonhyeon-dong, Seoul's Gangnam District, will serve visitors Korean snacks including rice cakes, sweet and crispy fried chicken, twisted doughnuts and steamed buns.
The event will also give away 200 sets of hand-pressed, domestically produced sesame oil.
GKL President Yoon Doo-hyun said the event aims to boost tourist satisfaction and support the local economy by giving foreign visitors to Seven Luck an unusual chance to experience Korean traditional snacks.
The event follows a visit by employees from GKL's Seoul Dragon City branch to Yongsan District's Yongmun Market on Wednesday, where they donated counterfeit bill detectors and firefighting equipment and provided training on spotting counterfeit Onnuri gift certificates — a voucher widely used at Korean traditional markets — as well as emergency firefighting response.
GKL described the visit as part of its efforts to fulfill its social responsibility as a state-run company working toward shared growth with local communities.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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