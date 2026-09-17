FKI celebrates 250th anniversary of US founding

The alliance between Korea and the United States is expanding beyond its traditional security role, as the two countries deepen cooperation in trade, technology and other strategic industries, senior political and business leaders said at a gathering in Seoul on Thursday to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S.

The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) hosted the commemorative dinner in Seoul, bringing together about 180 officials from the political, business and military communities from both countries.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel and U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson attended the event, along with former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Among Korean business leaders were Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae, LS Group Chairman Koo Ja-eun and Korea Zinc Chairman Choi Yun-beom. Ranking executives from Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor and LG also attended the event.

The gathering highlighted the military foundation of the bilateral relationship. Six veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War visiting Korea and four U.S. veterans who served with the USFK, including members of two generations of the same families, were honored during the ceremony.

FKI Chairman Ryu Jin said the 250-year history of the U.S. has a “special connection” with Korea, pointing to the Incheon Landing operation in September 1950 as a turning point that helped restore hope during the Korean War.

He expressed gratitude to the veterans and U.S. service members, saying their courage and sacrifice helped lay the foundation for the “free and prosperous Korea” now.

“Today, the Korea-U.S. alliance is evolving beyond military security into an economic and technological alliance,” Ryu said. “I hope the two countries will continue to write a new chapter of history as the closest friends and allies.”

Steel said the military alliance has served as a foundation for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula for more than seven decades and has developed into one of the world’s strongest partnerships. She also stressed the growing importance of the countries’ economic and military ties.

Brunson said the alliance had evolved from shared sacrifices on the battlefield into a global partnership spanning defense, the economy, technology and culture. His comments focused on the evolving bilateral alliance from military to other strategic sectors.

During a special ceremony, attendees raised K-pop-style light sticks to celebrate the U.S. anniversary. A video honoring Korean War veterans was also shown, followed by a standing ovation for the 10 veterans.

Donato Ernest Nigro, a 98-year-old Korean War veteran, responded on behalf of the veterans, reflecting on the enduring friendship between the two countries.