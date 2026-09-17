CJ ENM eyes European growth with major brand push in Poland

CJ ENM, the Korean entertainment powerhouse behind hits like "Parasite" and Studio Dragon dramas, is widening its reach into Central and Eastern Europe. Following its participation in the 2026 Korea-Poland Brand Week in Warsaw on Tuesday and Wednesday, the media company announced plans Thursday to accelerate content distribution and forge local production alliances across the region.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA).

During the two-day event, CJ ENM signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korean Cultural Center in Poland and KOCCA to expand the reach of Korean content in the country.

Under the agreement, the company plans to widen exchanges with European institutions and broaden the footprint of Korean content through screenings, promotional events and other programs.

CJ ENM ran experience booths tied to its dramas "Lovely Runner" and "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier," letting visitors engage directly with the shows.

It also held a special screening of "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier," alongside a session with a Studio Dragon producer, who discussed the drama's planning and production process with attendees.

The event also led to expanded content distribution deals with regional broadcasters. CJ ENM signed partnerships with Czech broadcaster TV Nova and Slovak broadcaster TV Markíza to supply a total of 10 popular library titles.

A CJ ENM content distribution official said the event provided a meaningful opportunity to connect with local institutions and industry figures and to lay the groundwork for spreading Korean content in Poland, adding that the company will keep working closely with local partners to introduce more of its content and expand opportunities for European viewers to access it.

CJ ENM has been expanding its overseas content distribution through partnerships with global broadcasters and streaming platforms, and plans to deepen those ties in Europe and other markets with strategies tailored to local audiences.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.