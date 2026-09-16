Stella Artois debuts Pure Gold premium lager in Korea

Stella Artois is introducing Pure Gold, a new premium lager in Korea that combines zero sugar and zero gluten with a lower alcohol content of 4.2 percent.

The Belgian beer brand said Wednesday that Pure Gold, its first new lineup introduced in Korea, is designed around a lighter drinking experience while retaining a delicate, clean flavor.

The launch makes Korea the first market in Asia to receive Pure Gold, which was first introduced in Brazil and will begin appearing in stores and restaurants nationwide from late September.

Stella Artois said Pure Gold contains about 16 percent less alcohol than its existing beer. The new lager will be available in 330-milliliter and 500-milliliter cans and 500-milliliter bottles.

Bottle sales will begin primarily at premium restaurants in Seoul and the capital region before expanding to other restaurants, while online platforms will offer assorted packages.

A 500-milliliter eight-can package will go on sale Sept. 28, followed by a package containing eight 500-milliliter cans and a dedicated Stella Artois chalice on Oct. 15.

The packaging takes its cues from the idea of pure gold, using muted gold tones and restrained graphics on cans and gold accents on bottle labels.

Stella Artois said Pure Gold has grown to account for 30 percent of its brand's sales volume in Brazil three years after its launch there, helping drive expansion into other global markets.

The company plans digital and outdoor advertising, influencer collaborations, pop-up events and consumer experiences to promote Pure Gold in Korea.

The Stella Artois brand manager said Pure Gold was developed for consumers who consider not only flavor but also product characteristics and lifestyle when choosing beer.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.