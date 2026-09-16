SK hynix’s production workers’ unions on Wednesday approved a revised tentative agreement reached between their representatives and management, under which employees will receive half of their performance bonuses in cash and the other half in company shares, closing this year’s wage and collective bargaining negotiations without a labor dispute.

According to SK hynix, the two production workers’ unions at SK hynix approved the tentative agreement with 57.08 percent of approval rate. More than 15,000 of the unions’ 16,000 eligible members took part in the vote. The two unions respectively represent production workers at the company’s Icheon plant in Gyeonggi Province and Cheongju plant in North Chungcheong Province.

Highlighting the approved agreement is that half of the performance bonuses, called excess profit-sharing, will be paid in cash and the other half in treasury shares.

This is a revised version of an earlier tentative agreement, which called for 60 percent to be paid in treasury shares and the remainder in cash and was voted down by the two unions three weeks earlier.

SK hynix has four labor unions, and three of them took part in this year’s negotiations. The two production workers’ unions bargained jointly, while the technicians’ and office workers’ union negotiated separately.

The technicians’ and office workers’ union approved the previous 60-40 split, but is also expected to receive bonuses under the 50-50 arrangement because the production workers’ unions have already secured more favorable terms.

The fourth union, established last month as a unified union representing both office and production workers, did not participate in this year’s negotiations because it only recently gained legal recognition.

SK hynix said the agreement has its significance because labor and management resolved their differences through revisions even after the initial tentative agreement was rejected.

The agreement also stipulates that wages may be deferred when the company suffers losses. The company said this underscores that labor and management will work together to overcome crises during periods of losses.

“We thank the unions and our employees for passing through a difficult process,” the company said in a statement. “We will continue to work together to address future challenges.”

The company’s labor and management will hold a signing ceremony before the Chuseok holiday, which begins on Sept. 24.