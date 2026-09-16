Mars Korea consolidates Kellogg, Pringles to expand snack, pet care portfolio

Mars Korea is integrating Kellogg’s cereals and Pringles into its domestic lineup, establishing a consolidated consumer goods powerhouse spanning snacks, breakfast foods and pet care.

The integration follows Mars’ acquisition of Kellanova, the parent company of Nongshim Kellogg, in December 2025, Mars Korea said Wednesday.

Mars Korea held its first all-employee town hall Tuesday, marking the first official gathering since its Korea operations and organizations began operating under a unified structure.

Lee said the change marked a milestone as Mars moved into a new phase in Korea and urged employees to build on the strengths of each business and brand to create greater synergies.

The expanded portfolio adds Kellogg and Pringles to Mars Korea’s existing brands, which include Snickers and Twix in chocolate, Eclipse in gum and mints, and Cesar, Whiskas and Greenies in pet care.

The combined business now spans chocolate, gum and mints, cereal, snacks and pet care, broadening Mars Korea’s presence across consumer categories.

Mars said the integration is intended to create a unified operating structure while bringing together brands that previously belonged to separate businesses in Korea.

The company said Lee will lead the expanded Korea operation, overseeing the business that now includes Kellogg and Pringles alongside Mars’ existing portfolio.

The first integrated town hall gave employees an opportunity to hear about the expanded organization’s vision and future direction as Mars begins operating its broader Korea business under one leadership structure.

The integration represents the local outcome of Mars’ global acquisition of Kellanova and brings Kellogg’s cereal and snack offerings into a portfolio already centered on food, confectionery and pet care.

Mars Korea said it will draw on the strengths of its expanded businesses and brands as it moves forward under the unified organization.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.