KT, one of Korea's major telecommunications service providers, has joined forces with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI) to open the nation's first 400-gigabit-per-second (Gbps) international dedicated circuit linking Korea and the United States, creating a faster route for massive research datasets.

The circuit connects KISTI’s headquarters in Daejeon with Chicago, a major hub for research networks serving North America and Europe, KT said Wednesday.

The new connection quadruples bandwidth from the previous 100 Gbps and is designed to support faster, more stable transfers for international scientific collaboration.

Demand for cross-border data exchange has grown as research involving artificial intelligence (AI), large-scale science and astronomy increasingly depends on vast volumes of data, KT said.

The new network is expected to accelerate transfers of large research datasets, strengthen global connectivity for Korea’s national research network and expand support for international collaborative research.

KT and KISTI also completed technical tests aimed at ensuring stable 400 Gbps transmission across the long-distance international route, including its undersea cable segment.

KT said it expanded the research network over the NCP undersea cable, which directly connects Korea and the United States without transit through another country, reducing potential delays and routing risks.

KT currently operates five undersea cable systems, including APG, APCN-2, NCP, TPE and KJCN, spanning three Asian and two North American systems.

The company operates landing stations in the southeastern port city of Busan and in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, using separate facilities to provide alternate routes if network problems disrupt a particular segment.

KT said it plans to expand undersea cable capacity and diversify landing stations as AI services spread and global data traffic increases.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.