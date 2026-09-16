Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) has won the Technology Transfer Award (TTA) from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), a U.S.-based nonprofit power research consortium, for its technological achievements in the wind power sector.

The award recognizes the results of a wind power performance improvement project jointly conducted by KHNP and EPRI.

As part of the project, KHNP developed an advanced engineering technology that uses machine learning to detect abnormal turbine behavior, identify the causes of performance degradation and develop measures to improve efficiency.

KHNP applied the technology to wind farms operating in the United States, using it to identify underperforming turbines, analyze the causes of their performance declines and develop plans to improve efficiency.

KHNP plans to integrate the software developed through the project into its operations and further develop it as an in-house technology. The move is expected to reduce the company's reliance on external engineering services and maintenance costs while improving the performance and efficiency of its overseas wind power assets.

Established in 1973, EPRI is a nonprofit power research consortium with more than 1,000 energy-related companies as members worldwide. It works with energy companies around the world to advance technology development and demonstration in the power industry.

EPRI's Technology Transfer Awards recognize leaders and innovators who turn research into practical results. The awards honor those who apply EPRI research and technology to address significant challenges, promote new technologies within their companies and across the industry, advance the energy sector and deliver meaningful benefits to stakeholders and society.

KHNP previously received the award for its nuclear power technology. The latest recognition marks the company's second Technology Transfer Award and its first in the wind power sector, according to KHNP.

"This award recognizes KHNP's wind power technology and engineering capabilities on a global level," said Kong Young-gon, vice president of the H2 & Smart Business Department.

"We will use our in-house performance evaluation technology and machine learning-based operational expertise to enhance the value of global wind power assets and continue to strengthen our competitiveness in developing and operating overseas renewable energy projects."