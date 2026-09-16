GS turns AI data centers into startup proving ground

For GS, building AI data centers is becoming less about finding more power and more about finding what comes next, gathering seven startups Tuesday to pitch technologies spanning electricity, memory, cooling and computing.

GS Ventures held its 2026 Tech Day at GS Tower in Gangnam, Seoul, bringing together six companies in its investment portfolio and one additional startup focused on artificial intelligence (AI) data center technologies.

Executives from GS Energy, GS Caltex, GS E&C, GS E&R and GS Global attended, along with representatives of participating startups.

The companies presented technologies covering much of the infrastructure needed to keep AI data centers running, from stable power supplies to graphics processing unit (GPU) cloud operations.

Synergy introduced a hydrogen fuel cell solution for data centers, drawing on technology developed for ships and maritime transportation, while Exina presented intelligent memory based on Compute Express Link, or CXL, designed to ease data-processing bottlenecks.

CoolMicro and SDT presented liquid-cooling systems, with one using direct-to-chip cooling plates and the other immersing servers in electrically insulating coolant.

Elice Group presented modular AI data center technology, while Vessel AI showcased GPU cloud technology tailored to AI computing workloads.

Huh said startup technologies could provide clues for resolving technical bottlenecks in AI data centers and that GS would broaden connections with startups to help build Korea’s AI data center technology ecosystem.

Following the presentations, GS affiliates and startups discussed potential applications, with Do Hyun-soo, CEO of GS AI Infra, and his team examining possible technology verification and business opportunities.

GS plans to begin phased completion of a 1.2-gigawatt data center in Donghae, Gangwon Province, in 2028 and eventually add another 1.2 gigawatts, bringing its planned capacity to 2.4 gigawatts.

The group said it plans to combine its capabilities in power generation, construction and large-scale infrastructure operations while continuing to connect promising startups with GS affiliates through its annual Tech Day.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.