SK chief Chey appeals prosecution's decision not to indict ex-wife's lawyer

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won on Tuesday appealed the prosecution's decision not to indict a lawyer representing his former wife over claims that Chey spent more than 100 billion won ($74.2 million) on his live-in partner.

Chey had filed a complaint against his former wife Roh Soh-yeong's lawyer, whose identity was withheld, accusing him of defamation for allegedly spreading false information about Kim Hee-young, the SK chairman's partner, during their divorce lawsuit in November 2023.

Chey's legal representatives issued a statement following the prosecution's decision not to indict the lawyer last week, saying the amount claimed had been inflated by more than 50-fold because it included money paid to Roh and charitable donations.

The statement said the total amount Chey and Kim spent on living expenses was approximately 2 billion won at the time the claim was made, which was verified through an examination of financial transaction records and fully explained to a court handling the property division between Chey and Roh.

The 100 billion won figure cited by Roh's lawyer included not only expenditures for unrelated purposes but also money spent on Roh herself and their three children, it said.

The statement also noted that public-interest contributions and donations to organizations such as the ChildFund Korea, as well as the value of Chey's house and artworks, were included in the amount cited by Roh's lawyer.

Chey, who finalized his divorce from Roh, recently accepted 700 billion won of the 944 billion-won property division ordered by the court for his former wife.