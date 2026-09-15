Korea’s Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has approved Korean Air’s revised plan to integrate its mileage program with Asiana Airlines' program, setting conditions to preserve customer benefits and broaden opportunities to redeem points after the carriers merge.

The country’s top antitrust watchdog approved the plan on Monday, nearly two years after it conditionally cleared Korean Air’s acquisition of Asiana. Under the original remedy package, Korean Air was required to submit a mileage integration proposal within six months of completing the acquisition on Dec. 12, 2024, and obtain regulatory approval before implementing it.

Korean Air submitted its final proposal to the FTC on Sept. 1 after seven meetings with the regulator and four rounds of requests for revisions.

Under the approved plan, Asiana mileage will be separately managed for 10 years from the date of the airlines’ official merger on Dec. 17, even after Asiana ceases to exist as a corporate entity. During that period, Asiana customers may retain their existing mileage instead of converting it to Korean Air’s program.

Asiana customers will continue to receive Asiana’s existing redemption standards and expiration rules while being able to use their miles across all Korean Air-operated routes for award tickets, seat upgrades, mileage-and-cash payments and shopping.

Customers who choose to convert their Asiana miles will receive a 1-to-1 conversion rate for flight-earned mileage. Miles earned through partnerships, such as credit card spending and other affiliated services, will be converted at a rate of 0.82 Korean Air miles for each Asiana mile.

Conversion can be requested at any time during the 10-year separate-management period, but customers must convert their entire mileage balance. Any remaining Asiana miles will be automatically converted under the same rates after the period ends.

The plan also provides for the preservation of elite membership benefits. Asiana’s five existing membership tiers will be matched with corresponding Korean Air tiers after the merger. Members who elect to convert their mileage will have their combined mileage reviewed and may receive a higher tier if the reassessment warrants it.

The FTC placed particular emphasis on expanding the availability of award seats, which it identified as the most frequently used mileage benefit. Korean Air must maintain award-seat passenger performance for the next decade at or above the combined level recorded by the two carriers in 2024. For popular long-haul routes to the Americas, Europe and Oceania, Korean Air now must meet a new higher benchmark — the highest combined award-seat passenger performance recorded over the past 10 years, which was reached in 2023.

Korean Air said it may add special mileage flights during peak travel periods and on high-demand routes if necessary to meet the requirement. The carrier must also report peak-season award-seat availability annually to an implementation monitoring committee.

The plan further requires Korean Air to increase annual mileage redemption volumes in stages. Based on the two airlines’ combined redemption volume in 2025, annual mileage usage must reach 106 percent in 2027 and 2028, 112 percent in 2029, and 121 percent from 2030 through 2036.

In addition, the minimum mileage required for mileage-and-cash payments will fall from 500 to 100 miles, while the maximum share of an airfare payable with miles will rise from 30 percent to 40 percent. Korean Air will also double the number of nonflight products available for fewer than 2,000 miles.

The FTC said it will monitor compliance through the implementation committee for 10 years after the merger. Korean Air and Asiana are expected to provide customers with detailed guidance on mileage use and conversion before the plan takes effect.