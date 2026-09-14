Nongshim brings Shin Ramyun to Middle East's largest pop culture festival

Nongshim, one of Korea's largest instant noodle makers, ran a themed booth for its flagship Shin Ramyun brand at the Middle East Film & Comic Con, the region's largest entertainment expo, the company said.

The three-day event, known locally as MEFCC or UAE Comic Con, was held Sept. 11-13 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center in the United Arab Emirates and draws more than 45,000 visitors who come for film, television, anime, comics, video games and cosplay. It followed Nongshim's appearance at Gamescom in Germany last month, part of a broader push to position Shin Ramyun — a spicy instant noodle brand that has become one of Korea's best-known food exports — as a global lifestyle brand tied to pop culture rather than just a grocery item.

Nongshim's booth featured a photo zone, a merchandise shop and a 360-degree camera area, along with a wall displaying its range of Shin Ramyun products that became a popular spot for visitors to take photos for social media. Limited-edition merchandise, including keyrings and stickers, also drew strong interest. Outside the exhibition hall, a food truck let visitors sample the noodles, with a large Shin Ramyun cup sculpture set up as a photo attraction.

A Nongshim official said the company plans to roll out Shin Ramyun-branded display sections at major Middle East supermarkets starting in October, calling it part of an effort to expand engagement with global consumers through localized marketing.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.