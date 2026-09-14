Dongsuh Foods’ Maxim Mocha Gold is marking its 37th anniversary this year, maintaining its position as Korea’s top-selling coffee mix brand.

The brand sold about 5.3 billion sticks over the past year, according to Dongsuh Foods. The company attributed its long-running popularity to continuous adjustments to the product’s flavor and aroma in response to changing consumer preferences.

Dongsuh Foods introduced Korea’s first coffee mix in 1976 and launched Maxim Mocha Gold in 1989 after years of research into consumers’ evolving tastes. The company said it developed the product to deliver a richer aroma and smoother taste through research into bean selection, roasting and extraction.

The brand has recently emphasized its emotional appeal through an advertising campaign featuring actress Park Bo-young. Under the slogan, “Let’s be happy now, a cup of happiness now,” the campaign focuses on small moments of comfort and relaxation in everyday life.

Dongsuh Foods has also expanded the brand experience beyond its products through pop-up cafes and other consumer events. Since 2015, it has operated projects in major cities and tourist destinations, including Busan, Jeonju, Gunsan in North Jeolla Province and Gyeongju in North Gyeongsang Province.

Its Mocha Gold pop-up cafes have featured various themes, including traditional coffeehouses, bookstores, photo studios, post offices, radio stations and neighborhood alleys. The spaces incorporate the brand’s signature yellow color and distinctive interior designs to attract visitors and generate social media attention.

Last year, the company operated Maxim House in Gyeongju for about a month, combining traditional and contemporary elements to convey the sense of hospitality associated with a cup of coffee.