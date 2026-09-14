LG Electronics opens Middle East's first B2B AI home showcase in Riyadh

LG Electronics has opened its first business-to-business showcase for AI-connected home technology in the Middle East, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the company pushes to expand its presence in the Global South.

The space, located inside an LG brand shop in Riyadh, is designed to look like a fully furnished premium home, with a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom outfitted with built-in appliances such as ovens, range hoods and refrigerators tailored to local tastes, along with furniture from lifestyle brand partners. The showcase is aimed at construction firms, real estate developers and hospitality companies that could adopt LG's technology in large-scale residential or commercial projects.

At the center of the display is LG's AI home hub, ThinQ ON, which lets visitors control appliances and other connected devices using voice commands powered by generative AI. The hub also connects with Homey Pro, a smart home platform used across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, allowing a wide range of third-party devices to be linked into a single system.

LG also showed off a "turnkey" building management system developed with partners Schneider Electric and Assa Abloy, combining LG's appliances with air conditioning, power management and security systems.

The company cited data from market researcher Grand View Horizon estimating that Saudi Arabia's smart home market will grow from about $2 billion in 2024 to roughly $8.7 billion by 2030. LG said it plans to expand its B2B presence to other Saudi Arabian cities, including Jeddah and Dammam, by the end of the year.

"Starting with this AI home showcase in Riyadh, we plan to firmly establish ourselves as a trusted B2B partner for local infrastructure projects across the Middle East," an LG Electronics official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.