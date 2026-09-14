LG CNS has received a plaque of appreciation from Indonesia’s Directorate General of Taxes (DGT) for its contribution to the successful implementation and stabilization of the country’s next-generation tax administration system.

The plaque was presented Friday at DGT headquarters in Jakarta, with LG CNS Executive Vice President Kim Hong-keun, DGT Director General of Taxes Bimo Wijayanto and Iwan Djuniardi, an expert staff member to the Indonesian finance minister for tax regulation and enforcement, among others, in attendance.

Coretax is a nationwide digital tax administration system operated by DGT, an agency under Indonesia’s Ministry of Finance. It integrates key tax processes, including taxpayer registration, filing, payment, refunds, audits and collection, into a single platform.

LG CNS formed a consortium with Austrian IT company Qualysoft to implement Coretax and completed the project in December 2024. The Korean IT services company then provided operational and technical support through March 2026 to help stabilize the system.

Since DGT took over system operations in April, LG CNS has continued to provide technical support under a maintenance contract for the database and other core infrastructure.

Coretax has begun to deliver results as the system stabilizes. According to Indonesia’s Ministry of Finance and DGT, tax revenue reached 1,035.7 trillion rupiah ($62.9 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 24.6 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue increased across major tax categories, including corporate income tax, personal income tax and value-added tax. DGT attributed the growth to recovering economic activity, improved tax administration through Coretax and stronger taxpayer compliance.

LG CNS and DGT are also discussing a follow-up project to add artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to Coretax. The planned AI functions would support process automation and data analysis, helping improve the efficiency of tax administration and taxpayer services.

LG CNS has carried out e-government projects for major Indonesian public institutions over the past two decades, including the National Police and Ministry of Finance. Since 2025, it has also expanded its business in Indonesia, including a 100 billion won ($74 million) project to build AI data center infrastructure in Jakarta.

“I sincerely appreciate the technical expertise and dedication LG CNS demonstrated throughout the implementation of Coretax,” Wijayanto said.

“This plaque recognizes not only the successful implementation of Coretax, but also our close collaboration with DGT to ensure stable operations,” Kim said.