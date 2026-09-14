Kia unveiled the PV7, its second dedicated all-electric platform beyond vehicle (PBV) model, at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hannover, Germany, Monday, expanding its electric commercial vehicle lineup with more cargo capacity and flexibility.

The PV7 is available in Cargo and Passenger variants and is designed for a range of uses, including logistics, fleet operations, shuttle services and small and medium-sized businesses. Kia plans to launch the model in Korea and Europe in the second half of 2027, with additional markets and derivatives to follow.

The PV7 is built on Kia’s PBV-dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform for Service architecture and features a flat-floor design to maximize interior space. It follows the PV5, which was named the 2026 International Van of the Year.

“The PV7 marks the next step in our journey toward personalized mobility, building on the foundation established by the PV5,” Kia CEO Song Ho-sung said.

“By bringing together hardware developed for specific applications, business-tailored software and dedicated PBV services, the PV7 goes beyond the vehicle itself to deliver a complete business solution that helps customers achieve greater productivity, flexibility and long-term value.”

Kia’s PBV strategy is built around three areas: hardware, software and services. Its Flexible Body System allows the PV7 to support various body styles and conversions, while the Kia Business Solutions Portal offers fleet management, charging and maintenance services.

The company also offers uptime services using real-time monitoring, predictive diagnostics and proactive maintenance to reduce vehicle downtime.

The PV7 adopts Kia’s Tool Box concept, which focuses on vehicles tailored to specific customer needs. Compared with the PV5’s Open Box concept, the PV7 offers greater capacity and payload for more demanding operations.

The model is offered with 71.5-kilowatt-hour and 96.2-kilowatt-hour nickel-cobalt-manganese batteries. Depending on the configuration, its electric powertrain delivers up to 200 kilowatts and 420 newton-meters of torque to the front wheels. An all-wheel-drive version is planned for the future.

The Long Range Cargo version offers more than 460 kilometers of driving range under the WLTP cycle. Its 800-volt architecture enables the battery to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in the mid-20-minute range using a 350-kilowatt DC fast charger.

The PV7 also features Pleos Connect, an Android Automotive-based infotainment system with connected navigation, an app marketplace and over-the-air updates. Its Gleo AI voice assistant lets users control vehicle, navigation and messaging functions using natural language.

The Cargo version is available in two- and three-seat configurations. The Cargo Long offers up to 6.1 cubic meters of cargo space, while the High Roof version provides up to 8.0 cubic meters. Maximum payload capacity reaches 1,200 kilograms, depending on the configuration.

The Passenger version can accommodate up to nine occupants globally and up to 11 in Korea. Its flexible seating configurations are designed for crew transport, shuttle services, tourism and family use.

Kia plans to expand the PV7 lineup to 23 variants, including Cargo, Passenger, Chassis Cab and conversion models. The company will produce standard and converted models at its Hwaseong EVO West PBV Plant and PBV Conversion Center, working with regional conversion partners.

The PV7 will be showcased alongside other PBV models at IAA Transportation 2026, which runs from Tuesday to Sunday at Hannover Messe, one of the world's largest trade fairs. Kia will display three PV7 models and seven PV5 derivatives at the event.