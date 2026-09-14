HD Hyundai E&F opens LNG cogeneration plant in Seosan

A new power plant is beginning to reshape how energy reaches Korea’s sprawling Daesan petrochemical complex, with HD Hyundai E&F starting commercial operations at an LNG cogeneration facility built to supply both electricity and heat.

HD Hyundai E&F, a group-energy subsidiary of HD Hyundai Oilbank, held a completion ceremony Monday at its plant in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, the company said.

The project cost about 435 billion won ($303 million), with construction beginning in March 2024 after HD Hyundai E&F was established in 2021.

The company completed testing of the facility before beginning commercial operations in late July, it said.

The plant can generate 290 megawatts of electricity and 321 tons of heat per hour, using a high-efficiency combined-cycle system fueled by liquefied natural gas.

Electricity and heat produced at the facility will be supplied to companies operating in Daesan’s petrochemical complex, including H&L Advanced, providing what the company described as stable and competitively priced energy.

Song Myung-jun, president of HD Hyundai Oilbank, said completion of the plant would strengthen energy infrastructure at the Daesan petrochemical complex and help improve the competitiveness of companies operating there.

Kim Myung-hyun, CEO of HD Hyundai E&F, said the company would focus on operating the combined-cycle facility reliably and supplying electricity and heat without disruption.

Kim also said the company would continue improving operating efficiency to help customers reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

The plant’s combined production of electricity and heat is intended to make more efficient use of natural gas while providing energy to industrial customers from a single facility.

HD Hyundai E&F said the project represents a new energy supply base for companies in Daesan and will contribute to industrial development in the region.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.