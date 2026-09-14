GKL donates $20,000 via Red Cross to aid Nepal flood victims

Grand Korea Leisure (GKL), operator of the foreigner-only Seven Luck casinos, donated 30 million won ($20,200) to help communities recover from devastating floods in Nepal.

GKL said Monday that it gave the funds to the Korean Red Cross after a social value committee meeting on Thursday approved the donation for people affected by the flooding.

The money will be used to provide emergency relief supplies and help restore damaged housing, according to GKL.

The company said it offered its condolences to those who died in the disaster, their families and people who lost their homes and livelihoods.

It also expressed hopes that recovery efforts would move quickly so affected communities could return to their daily lives.



The donation is part of GKL’s continuing disaster relief efforts in Korea and abroad, the company said.

In 2025, GKL and its social contribution foundation donated a combined 160 million won to the Korean Red Cross for recovery efforts following wildfires and heavy rains in Korea.

In July, GKL donated 20 million won to the organization for earthquake recovery efforts in Venezuela.

In August, it gave another 30 million won to the Korean Red Cross to support recovery from heavy rains in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province.

The company said it would continue supporting disaster relief efforts at home and overseas through donations and other social contribution activities.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.