Kia's PV5 sales surpass 50,000 units in 13 months

Kia Corp. said Sunday that cumulative global sales of the PV5, its first dedicated purpose-built vehicle (PBV), have surpassed 50,000 units just 13 months after its launch.

A total of 53,530 PV5 units had been sold worldwide as of the end of July, with overseas markets accounting for about 60 percent of the total, according to the South Korean automaker.

Launched in June 2025, the PV5 is a midsize electric PBV and the first model in Kia's broader push into the commercial and customized mobility market.

Kia sold 15,853 PV5 units in the second half of 2025 and another 37,677 units in the first seven months of this year, making it the company's third-best-selling EV during the January-July period, following the EV3 and EV5.

Building on the PV5's sales momentum, Kia plans to unveil its second dedicated PBV, the PV7, at IAA Transportation 2026 in Germany, one of the world's largest commercial vehicle exhibitions, on Monday.

The automaker plans to launch the PV7 next month, expanding its PBV lineup as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the global commercial vehicle market.