In a country where pets are increasingly treated as full-fledged family members, Korea’s most populous province is stepping in to give local pet supply startups a digital boost.

Gyeonggi Province said it has teamed up with Naver Happybean — the charitable and social impact arm of Korea’s dominant search engine operator — to launch Gyeonggi Petstar, a monthlong online showcase designed to connect homegrown pet businesses directly with consumers nationwide.

Running through Oct. 11, the virtual storefront on Naver Happybean’s Empathy Store offers a curated selection of high-quality treats, pet essentials and walking accessories crafted by local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). To entice shoppers, the platform is offering 30 percent discount coupons alongside extra Naver Pay point rewards.

The initiative targets a fundamental hurdle for small businesses in Korea's crowded retail market: digital visibility. While many local makers produce premium goods, standing out on massive e-commerce platforms often requires marketing budgets that fledgling brands simply do not have.

To level the playing field, the province selected 20 promising SMEs under its 2026 Pet Industry Fostering Program. Before joining the digital marketplace, participating business owners underwent intensive consulting to refine their Naver SmartStore strategies and optimize product detail pages for online shoppers.

The campaign will unfold in two distinct waves.

The initial cohort of 10 enterprises will showcase their products through mid-October, followed by a second group of 10 businesses running from Oct. 16 through mid-November.

The push reflects a broader demographic and economic shift across Korea, where soaring rates of pet ownership — particularly among single-person households — have fueled a booming pet product industry covering everything from organic meals to smart tracking gear.

"This online showcase offers an excellent opportunity to highlight exceptional pet products while expanding sales channels and revenue for local businesses," said Byeon Hee-jeong, head of Gyeonggi Province’s Animal Protection Division. "We encourage residents to support ethical consumption by experiencing these outstanding local products firsthand."

By pairing administrative funding with the vast reach of Korea's largest internet ecosystem, provincial officials said they hope to build a sustainable foundation for the region's emerging pet industry — one click at a time.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.