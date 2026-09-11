This is the second in a series of interview stories and feature stories about L&P Cosmetic, a company behind the globally popular facial sheet mask brand Mediheal, introducing the philosophies, insights and future strategies of leaders of the K-beauty company. — ED

Bae So-hyun, a 33-year-old Mediheal-sponsored golfer on the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Tour, was touched when she had dinner last year with Kwon Oh-sub, chairman of L&P Cosmetic, which operates the beauty brand.

The timing was not ideal for her. Shortly before the dinner, she missed the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open in Wisconsin in May after shooting 7 over par. After winning three titles in 2024, the most among KLPGA players that year, her hunger for another victory had only grown, but a fourth win remained out of reach.

Her cutoff in the United States, combined with her prolonged winless stretch, left her in a deeper emotional slump.

But Kwon neither criticized her nor suggested ending the sponsorship. Instead, he offered words of encouragement.

“He told me I didn't have to win. He told me to just keep golfing and doing what I love without getting hurt. I think the chairman also saw that I was too eager to win. It gave me a chance to play the (Aurora World Ladies Championship) tournament with psychological comfort, so I was very grateful," Bae said.

She ended up winning the Aurora World Ladies Championship in Wonju, Gangwon Province, in August 2025, putting an end to her winning drought.

Bae was not the only Mediheal-sponsored golfer to find encouragement during a difficult stretch, as Lee Da-yeon, another KLPGA golfer brandishing Mediheal on her cap and apparel and with 10 career wins under her belt, also endured a prolonged slump before finding her way back to the winner’s circle at the Hana Financial Group Championship in September 2025. The win was particularly important because she had suffered a car accident and was recovering from multiple surgeries.

Lee, who has been with the Mediheal Golf Team since its establishment in 2017, attributed her dramatic comeback to Kwon as well.

"Mediheal not only provided medical support for my surgery and rehabilitation but also took meticulous care of my mind when I could have rushed for results,” Lee said after winning the Hana championship.

“I have run all the way here with my eyes set solely on winning the championship. I am deeply grateful to Kwon, who told me he just wanted to see me play golf happily even when my results weren't great."

Mediheal Golf Team has signed sponsorship contracts with 14 athletes, marking a rare investment in sports by a beauty technology company. L&P Cosmetic launched the team to raise public awareness of Mediheal, its flagship facial mask brand, which has grown into one of the world's most popular K-beauty labels.

Sponsorship means a significant foothold and a reputable credential for the players, allowing them to concentrate on playing and build up performance records. Kim A-lim was desperate for a sponsor during an off-season event ahead of the start of last year’s LPGA tour in January. L&P Cosmetic came to save her with only a week remaining until the season’s start. She returned the favor by winning the tour-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Florida.

“I am thrilled to join Mediheal Golf Team as a new member during such a challenging and difficult time," Kim said after winning the tournament. “I’ve prepared for this season with a fresh mindset and my best effort. I want to show a more improved version of myself and share a lot of good news alongside Mediheal."

Sponsorship, influence

Outstanding performance is not what L&P Cosmetic demands from Mediheal Golf Team athletes. Instead, Kwon asks players to become influential figures for fellow athletes, golf fans and the broader public, both on and off the course.

Without pressure to win trophies or finish in the top 10, players are motivated to do their best out of appreciation for their sponsor.

That partnership helped establish the Mediheal Golf Team as the KLPGA’s most successful team last year, with the most tournament victories. In addition to one win each by Bae, Lee Da-yeon and Kim A-lim, Lee Ye-won won three titles and Park Hyun-kyung added another victory.

The results came as companies across the KLPGA increasingly suspended athlete sponsorships amid tougher economic conditions and rising business risks, putting players’ prospects at risk. L&P Cosmetic moved in the opposite direction, increasing its investment in sports marketing and drawing attention from both the beauty and golf industries.

“Thanks to our players doing their best in their respective positions last year, we achieved great success with seven wins, four runner-up finishes and 70 top-10 finishes,” an L&P Cosmetic official said. “Our newly recruited players accounted for six of those wins, demonstrating the success of our recruitment efforts.”

L&P Cosmetic also partners with Nanoori Hospital, a spine and joint specialist with four branches nationwide. Mediheal golfers who suffer injuries can receive treatment, while uninjured players can undergo checkups to maintain their physical condition.

Lee Da-yeon stepped away from the KLPGA Tour in July 2023 because of wrist and elbow injuries and underwent rehabilitation. In April of the following year, she won the Chris F&C KLPGA Championship. In tearful remarks after the victory, Lee said she had thought about “the painful surgery and rehabilitation, doubts about whether I would ever win another tournament, and the people who helped me.”

The company also provides financial supports for the players to use a training van at KLPGA tournaments, giving them a private space to exercise or rest and allowing them to maintain best condition each week. L&P Cosmetic described the vehicle support as a “distinctive system that has been in place since the Mediheal Golf Team was established.”

L&P Cosmetic also makes donations to schools selected by newly recruited team members. Ahead of the start of this year’s KLPGA season in January, four players joined the team. The company said it would donate a total of 80 million won ($58,000) to schools selected by the players.

“The donations are intended to express our appreciation to the schools that helped shape and nurture athletes who have grown into successful professionals,” the company said.

The company also supports promising young golfers, helping them develop their skills and compete internationally.

L&P Cosmetic discovered Jeong Ji-hyo, then a second-year student at Haksan Girls’ High School in Busan, in 2023 and began sponsoring her. Following year, she tied for 21st at the BMW Ladies Championship, competing alongside some of the world’s top players. She also emerged as a rookie standout by finishing fourth at last year’s season-opening Doosan We’ve Championship.

The company continued its investment in junior golfers this year by signing sponsorship contracts with amateurs Goo Min-ji and Song Ji-min.

Since 2024, L&P Cosmetic has served as title sponsor of the KLPGA Chairman’s Cup Women’s Amateur Golf Championship. By covering all tournament expenses and providing meals for participating junior players, the company aims to create an environment in which anyone can compete without financial burden.

The company also operates the Mediheal Junior Mentoring Program, which selects six outstanding middle school students each year. A total of 12 junior players are currently receiving on-course instruction and strategic guidance through rounds with former professional tour player Choi Hye-yong, who serves as their mentor. The program has drawn positive responses from players and their parents.

“The environment surrounding the golf industry has faced numerous challenges over the past few years,” KLPGA President Kim Sang-yeol said. “Although interest and support from fans have remained steady, the reality is that the sports industry as a whole is facing a crisis amid the global economic slowdown and weakening consumer sentiment.

“Nevertheless, the news that the Mediheal Golf Team is overcoming these difficult circumstances and preparing for a new leap forward by strengthening its roster through bold decisions is highly meaningful for the development of women’s professional golf. Mediheal is making a significant contribution to the advancement of women’s professional golf not only by operating a golf team, but also by hosting a regular KLPGA Tour event.

“The annual Mediheal-Hankook Ilbo Championship not only provides an excellent stage for players, but also brings great joy to fans.”



