For a brand long associated with quiet, effortless cruising, Lexus has built a surprisingly spirited side into its NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid SUV.

A roughly 100-kilometer round trip from Seoul to Ganghwa Island in Incheon offered a chance to experience both personalities of the mid-size SUV — its calm, efficiency-focused character in city traffic and its sharper side once the road opened up.

The NX 450h+ is Lexus’ first plug-in hybrid model based on the second-generation NX platform. It combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine producing 185 horsepower with two electric motors for a combined system output of 307 horsepower.

On paper, those numbers suggest a fairly aggressive SUV. Behind the wheel, however, the first impression is not speed but smoothness.

Its 18.1-kilowatt-hour battery allows the NX 450h+ to travel up to 56 kilometers on electric power alone. In city traffic, switching to Eco mode made the SUV feel almost deliberately relaxed. The throttle response was gentle, while the quiet electric drivetrain took some of the strain out of frequent stop-and-go driving.

The character changed noticeably on open roads. Switching to Sport mode sharpened the throttle response and made the SUV feel considerably more alert. Pressing the accelerator deeper in electric vehicle mode brings the gasoline engine into action, but the transition is remarkably seamless — a reflection of Lexus’ long experience with hybrid powertrains.

Acceleration is brisk, with the SUV reaching 100 kilometers per hour from a standstill in 6.6 seconds. Considering its curb weight of more than 2 tons, the figure is impressive. The E-Four electronic all-wheel-drive system also sends electric power to the rear wheels, providing a reassuring sense of stability when accelerating.

On winding sections, repeated acceleration and braking did little to unsettle the body. The NX felt planted and composed through corners.

Yet this is not a vehicle that abandons Lexus’ trademark refinement. It remains quieter than many rivals, although it does not attempt to isolate occupants from the road as completely as the brand’s flagship LS sedan.

Instead, the NX 450h+ strikes a different balance. At low speeds, it is calm and accommodating. When pushing the accelerator harder, however, the vehicle displays a different identity with a deeper engine note and a surprisingly athletic response that makes the SUV feel much younger than its refined exterior suggests.