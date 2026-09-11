

Sulwhasoo is making its first formal push into Japan’s luxury beauty market, opening its first official department store pop-up in Tokyo as it seeks to turn six decades of ginseng research into a new connection with Japanese consumers.

The Korean luxury beauty brand’s pop-up at Isetan Shinjuku opened Sept. 5 and runs through Oct. 13, marking its first official pop-up at a Japanese department store.

Sulwhasoo operates more than 600 stores in 15 countries and is using its ginseng research as a central part of its expansion in Japan.

This year marks 60 years since Sulwhasoo introduced ABC Ginseng Cream, which it describes as the world’s first cosmetic product to apply ginseng to skin care.

The brand began building awareness in Japan before its department store debut, holding a pop-up with Japanese beauty platform @cosme in May and hosting a launch event in August for beauty media, retailers and influencers.

At the event, Sulwhasoo presented its brand philosophy, core products and six decades of ginseng research, while collaborating with Japanese beauty magazine Biteki Grand on content and sampling programs.

The Isetan pop-up centers on Sulwhasoo’s First Care Activating Serum and Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream, offering visitors opportunities to test products and experience services including hand massages and traditional packaging experiences.

Separate brand experiences and promotions will also be offered to VIP customers.

A Sulwhasoo representative said entering Japan gives the brand an opportunity to introduce its ginseng research and philosophy of Korean beauty to more Japanese consumers.

The brand is also expanding its reach through Isetan Beauty Online, Qoo10, Amazon Japan and @cosme Shopping, alongside its Isetan Shinjuku presence.

Sulwhasoo said its Japanese expansion is intended to deepen its position in the country’s luxury beauty market through both online and offline channels and more localized brand experiences.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.