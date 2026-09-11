Shin Ramyun brings Korean spice to Toronto film festival

Nongshim is bringing Shin Ramyun’s fiery flavor to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), turning one of Korea’s best-known instant noodles into a taste of Korean culture during one of North America’s biggest film events.

Nongshim is operating a “Shin Ramyun Bunsik” booth through Monday at TIFF Festival Street around King and John streets in downtown Toronto, where visitors can sample products including Shin Ramyun Toomba and Shin Ramyun Kimchi Stir-Fry.

Visitors can also build their own Shin Ramyun cups by choosing noodles, soup bases and toppings, then decorating their cups with pens and stickers.

Proceeds from the cup-making program will be donated in full to a local Toronto food bank, giving the promotion a community component alongside its effort to introduce Shin Ramyun to international audiences.

The festival appearance follows Nongshim’s participation in Korea’s Jeonju International Film Festival and reflects the company’s effort to position Shin Ramyun beyond instant noodles as a lifestyle brand linked to film, games and other cultural experiences.

A Nongshim representative said the company was leveraging collaborations across cultural content to connect Shin Ramyun with consumers around the world and would continue expanding opportunities for global customers to experience the brand.

Toronto International Film Festival, founded in 1976, is held each September in Toronto and runs this year from Sept. 10 through Sept. 20.

The festival is considered one of the world’s major film events alongside festivals in Berlin, Cannes and Venice, and draws more than 400,000 film fans each year, according to Nongshim.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.