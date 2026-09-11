Samsung E&A has secured a 4.7 trillion won ($3.5 billion) fertilizer project in Saudi Arabia, marking another major milestone in its growing Middle Eastern expansion and reinforcing its long-standing partnership with SABIC.

Under the newly signed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with SABIC Agri-Nutrients, the company will independently execute the project — dubbed SAN-7 — with completion targeted for 2030.

The signing ceremony was held Tuesday (local time) at SABIC headquarters in Jubail and was attended by senior executives including Namkoong Hong, president of Samsung E&A, and Fahad Misfer Al-Battar, president of SABIC Agri-Nutrients.

The plant will be built in Jubail Industrial City and will use natural gas to produce 3,500 metric tons of ammonia per day and 7,700 metric tons of urea fertilizer, with all production destined for export.

The facility will include postcombustion carbon capture technology that will use carbon dioxide generated during ammonia production in urea synthesis, reducing emissions while improving economic efficiency, Samsung E&A said.

Samsung E&A entered Saudi Arabia in 2003 and has completed more than 30 projects there, including the $6 billion Fadhili project awarded in 2024.

The SAN-7 project also strengthens its ties with SABIC Agri-Nutrients, SABIC’s fertilizer subsidiary, following Samsung E&A’s work on major SABIC projects involving ethylene oxide, ethylene glycol and polypropylene.

Samsung E&A said its experience in Jubail and its track record with SABIC will support execution of the new project.

The company said ammonia and urea facilities remain among its core chemical engineering businesses and that it plans to apply technologies including modularization and automation.

Samsung E&A also said it won a $2.4 billion overseas chemical project in February and a $790 million water-treatment project in the Middle East in June, while bidding on additional fertilizer and gas projects in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

A Samsung E&A representative said the company plans to draw on its technology and experience to complete SAN-7 successfully and respond to rising global demand for fertilizer plants.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.