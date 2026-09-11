OpenAI Korea said Friday it has "nothing new to announce" other than the existing partnership with Samsung Electronics Co., in response to reports suggesting the U.S. tech giant could be working with the Korean chipmaker to co-develop next-generation semiconductors.

"Our reference to expanding collaboration with Samsung was made in the context of Samsung Electronics' decision to introduce ChatGPT and a letter of intent (LOI) announced last October," OpenAI Korea said. "We have not announced any plans on developing chips through Samsung."

On Wednesday, media reports said OpenAI is deepening cooperation with Samsung, as the ChatGPT maker develops its own chips, quoting the company's regional chief's comments from a press conference held on the same day.

"One of the areas where we have made the most progress and gained the most recognition with Samsung Electronics is our joint production and research on the next-generation chips we are developing," Kim Kyung-hoon, the general manager of OpenAI Korea, was quoted as saying in the report.

The comments from Kim came after OpenAI unveiled a custom artificial intelligence (AI) chip co-designed with Broadcom in June, called Jalapeno.

Meanwhile, the 2025 OpenAI-Samsung LOI touches on the supply of advanced semiconductor solutions for OpenAI's Stargate initiative, a project aimed at building giant AI data centers across the United States.