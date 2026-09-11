'Nothing new to announce' on possible chip collaboration with Samsung: OpenAI
Summary
OpenAI Korea said Friday it has nothing new to announce beyond its existing partnership with Samsung Electronics, after reports said the companies might co-develop next-generation semiconductors. The company said its earlier reference to expanding collaboration with Samsung was tied to Samsung Electronics’ introduction of ChatGPT and a letter of intent announced last October. OpenAI Korea also said it has not announced any plans to develop chips through Samsung.
Key Facts
- OpenAI Korea said its reference to expanding collaboration with Samsung Electronics was made in the context of Samsung Electronics’ decision to introduce ChatGPT and a letter of intent announced last October.
- The company said it has not announced any plans to develop chips through Samsung.
- Media reports on Wednesday said OpenAI was deepening cooperation with Samsung as the ChatGPT maker develops its own chips, citing comments from OpenAI Korea general manager Kim Kyung-hoon.
- Kim was quoted as saying that one of the areas where OpenAI has made the most progress with Samsung Electronics is joint production and research on next-generation chips.
- The article says OpenAI unveiled a custom artificial intelligence chip co-designed with Broadcom in June, called Jalapeno.
OpenAI Korea said Friday it has "nothing new to announce" other than the existing partnership with Samsung Electronics Co., in response to reports suggesting the U.S. tech giant could be working with the Korean chipmaker to co-develop next-generation semiconductors.
"Our reference to expanding collaboration with Samsung was made in the context of Samsung Electronics' decision to introduce ChatGPT and a letter of intent (LOI) announced last October," OpenAI Korea said. "We have not announced any plans on developing chips through Samsung."
On Wednesday, media reports said OpenAI is deepening cooperation with Samsung, as the ChatGPT maker develops its own chips, quoting the company's regional chief's comments from a press conference held on the same day.
"One of the areas where we have made the most progress and gained the most recognition with Samsung Electronics is our joint production and research on the next-generation chips we are developing," Kim Kyung-hoon, the general manager of OpenAI Korea, was quoted as saying in the report.
The comments from Kim came after OpenAI unveiled a custom artificial intelligence (AI) chip co-designed with Broadcom in June, called Jalapeno.
Meanwhile, the 2025 OpenAI-Samsung LOI touches on the supply of advanced semiconductor solutions for OpenAI's Stargate initiative, a project aimed at building giant AI data centers across the United States.
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