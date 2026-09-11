LG AI Research and the National Pension Service are joining forces to develop artificial intelligence (AI) tools tailored to managing Korea’s national pension fund, betting that AI can make investment research and decision-making more efficient.

The two organizations signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday at LG AI Research’s headquarters in Magok, western Seoul, LG AI Research said.

The partnership will combine LG AI Research’s financial AI technology with NPS’ investment expertise to build services designed specifically for pension fund management.

Their first project will focus on an AI-powered service for analyzing currency movements, using economic indicators, financial news, research materials and NPS data to develop predictive and analytical models tailored to the fund.

LG AI Research will base the project on EXAONE Business Intelligence, its financial AI agent, which the company says is already used by LSEG, Koscom and Kiwoom Securities to analyze more than 8,000 stocks listed in Korea and the United States each day.

The system provides predictive scores for individual stocks and analysis designed to resemble commentary from financial professionals, according to LG AI Research.

Kang Chang-nam, head of support at NPS’s fund management division, said AI was reshaping industries and that the pension fund would use the technology to strengthen the expertise and efficiency of its operations.

Lee Hwa-young, head of business development at LG AI Research, said the company’s financial AI technology had gained recognition among global investors and that the partnership could become a model for AI use in the public sector.

NPS plans to assess the currency-analysis service before expanding AI applications to other areas of fund management, with a focus on improving investment research, decision-making and long-term returns.

Both organizations said reliability and safety would remain priorities as they develop AI tools intended for use in managing public pension assets.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.