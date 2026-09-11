Korean Air and Asiana Airlines are set to offer free in-flight Wi-Fi using SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service, becoming the first East Asian full-service carriers to adopt the system.

Korean Air said Friday it will roll out the service starting Tuesday on four retrofitted aircraft — three Airbus A350-900s and one Boeing 777-300ER. These planes will be deployed first on long-haul routes to the Americas, Europe and Southeast Asia, with some also assigned to short-haul routes.

Korean Air will offer the service free of charge across all seating classes and plans to expand it to most of its operating fleet by the end of 2027.

Asiana Airlines, which is set to merge with Korean Air, will also offer free Starlink-based in-flight Wi-Fi on select flights. The service will first apply to nine A350-900s and one A330-300 that completed installation of the communication equipment this month, with the remaining aircraft to follow gradually.

To use the service, passengers must switch their devices to airplane mode and connect to the in-flight network. They then enter the passenger name and seat number listed on their boarding pass and watch an advertisement. No membership registration is required.

In-flight Wi-Fi speeds will also be faster than before, allowing passengers to use streaming services, watch videos and listen to music, as well as browse the web and play online games without interruption.

"After the integrated airline launches in December, we will work to provide faster, free in-flight Wi-Fi to more passengers," Korean Air said, adding that it will continue rolling out services aimed at boosting customer satisfaction.