TEST DRIVE BYD Dolphin shows small EVs can offer big value

BYD Korea’s Dolphin compact electric hatchback is far more than just a low-cost electric vehicle (EV), positioning itself as a serious contender in the segment with strong practicality and solid driving performance.

Dolphin’s greatest strength lies is its pricing. With government subsidies applied, the vehicle can effectively be purchased in the low-20 million won ($13,600) range, placing it in direct competition with key rivals — Hyundai Motor’s Casper Electric and Kia Ray EV.

Consumer response has been swift. The company sold 1,202 vehicles in August, ranking fourth in the imported vehicle market here.

The combination of affordability and practicality clearly resonates with buyers. The vehicle's popularity becomes easy to understand after spending time behind the wheel, particularly for first-time EV buyers or consumers seeking a practical commuter-focused second car.

The base model produces 70 kilowatts, or roughly 95 horsepower. The figures appear modest, but the instant torque delivery characteristic of EVs provides lively acceleration in urban driving conditions.

The vehicle feels responsive from a standstill and well-suited for daily commuting, even if its acceleration does not feel highly sensitive enough when comparing with high-performance EVs.

Driving range is rated at approximately 307 kilometers on a single charge, while fast charging can replenish the battery to 80 percent from 20 percent in roughly 30 minutes.

The limitations become more noticeable at higher speeds and on corners, where body roll and road impacts are more apparent. Ride comfort and overall stability remain in line with typical compact vehicles.

However, the vehicle has more upsides as a balanced EV.

Inside, the Dolphin offers features rarely found in this price range. A 10.1-inch rotating touchscreen display, panoramic glass roof and 360-degree surround-view monitor create an interior experience more commonly associated with higher-priced models.

Despite its compact dimensions, the cabin space proved surprisingly generous. While the hatchback measures 4,290 millimeters in length, its long 2,700-mm wheelbase creates interior room comparable to that of a compact sedan.