SKT chief meets with ASEAN execs in global mobile industry event in Malaysia

SK Telecom's Chief Executive Officer Jeong Jai-hun participated in a regional event hosted by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, this week and met with industry officials in the Association of South East Asian (ASEAN) nations, the Korean telecom operator said Thursday.

Discussions centered on pressing industry issues in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), including AI sovereignty and ways to establish trustworthy telecom networks, according to SK Telecom,

During the event held Wednesday (local time), Jeong also met with Vivek Badrinath, the director general of the GSMA. The two talked about discovering new growth opportunities related to AI, as well as areas of cooperation based on SK Telecom's "AI full-stack strategy," the company added.

Established in 1995, the GSMA is a global advocacy organization for the mobile communications industry, representing some 800 mobile operators and hundreds of companies in the broader mobile ecosystem.