SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is scheduled to visit an artificial intelligence (AI) data center under construction in the southeastern city of Ulsan later this week, industry sources said Thursday.

Chey will visit the site of SK Group's AI data center being built in Ulsan's national industrial complex Friday, they said.

Chey and other participants are expected to tour the construction site and check the progress of the project.

The envisioned center is an AI-focused data center being jointly developed by SK Group and Amazon Web Services (AWS) at an estimated cost of 7 trillion won ($5.2 billion).

Construction began with a groundbreaking ceremony in August last year, with the data center scheduled to begin operations in the second half of 2027.

The facility is designed to support high-performance computing based on graphics processing units (GPUs) and incorporates hybrid cooling systems to provide greater performance and efficiency than conventional data centers.

The group plans to use the Ulsan data center as a hub for attracting AI companies, creating jobs and driving manufacturing innovation as a new growth engine for the industrial city.