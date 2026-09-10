POSCO remodeled eight special education classrooms at elementary schools in three regions where the company has business operations, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, Classrooms Growing Together.

According to the steelmaker, Thursday, it remodeled special education classrooms at six elementary schools in Seoul, one in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, and another in Gwangyang, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City.

The CSR program targeted public elementary schools operating special education classrooms in the cities where POSCO has business operations.

After accepting applications in April, POSCO selected the schools through on-site reviews in May and June and interviews with special education teachers.

The evaluation considered factors including the age of school buildings, the number of students receiving special education and other relevant conditions. During the renovation, POSCO reflected students’ daily routines and teachers’ feedback in the design, improving flooring, heating systems and spaces intended to support the emotional stability of students.

The renovation works were carried out during the summer vacation period so that students could begin the second semester in the newly improved classrooms.

At Jangryang Elementary School in Pohang, the project also carried a personal connection. The school’s special education teacher who applied for the renovation is a graduate of the school. The construction workers who carried out the renovation were also graduates of the school and took part in the project with the idea of giving something back to younger students, POSCO said.

Jinsang Elementary School in Gwangyang, established in 1919, is the oldest of the eight schools selected for the program and is also the smallest, with 32 students in total. With only one student in its special education class, the school found it difficult to secure government support in the past, but it was able to renovate the classroom through POSCO’s program.

POSCO officials attended opening ceremonies for the renovated classrooms and presented gifts to the students.

“The program focused on providing students with a safe and comfortable learning environment while also reducing the administrative burden on teachers related to renovation work,” a POSCO official said. “We will continue to provide practical support that reflects the needs and feedback from schools.”

POSCO plans to expand the support to middle schools next year. The steelmaker said it will continue fulfilling its social responsibility by identifying underserved areas in need of support as part of efforts to nurture future generations and support local communities.