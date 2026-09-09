MiCo completes NEM Energy acquisition amid AI-driven gas power boom

MiCo Group has completed its acquisition of Dutch power equipment maker NEM Energy, seeking to capitalize on surging demand for gas-fired power plants as the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers strains electricity supplies in North America.

MiCo said Tuesday that its subsidiary Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Systems (HPS) had completed payment for acquiring NEM Energy, formally closing the deal.

The group plans to combine NEM Energy’s engineering expertise and global customer network with HPS’ large-scale manufacturing capabilities to strengthen its position in the gas-fired power market, particularly in North America.

The acquisition comes as power availability has emerged as a critical constraint on the expansion of AI infrastructure. The construction of data centers for generative AI and cloud services is driving electricity demand sharply higher, while utilities and developers are turning to gas-fired generation to provide stable power alongside renewable sources.

Major gas turbine manufacturers, including GE Vernova and Siemens Energy, have seen their order logs fill rapidly through 2030, underscoring the growing demand for new gas-fired generation capacity.

MiCo said NEM Energy’s technology could give the group an edge in this market. Founded in the Netherlands in 1929, NEM specializes in heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs), a key component of gas combined-cycle power plants, as well as exhaust gas diverter systems and exhaust-gas treatment equipment.

According to McCoy Power Reports, NEM ranked first globally in cumulative HRSG orders between 1980 and the first quarter of 2026. The company has supplied equipment across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, giving it an established customer base in major power markets.

One of its key technologies is DrumPlus, a next-generation HRSG designed to enable faster plant start-ups than conventional systems. The technology is intended to meet growing demand for more flexible gas-fired plants that can quickly adjust output as renewable generation fluctuates and data centers create sudden changes in electricity demand.

NEM recently secured an HRSG contract for the 1,864-megawatt Greenlight project in Canada, further strengthening its presence in the North American market.

MiCo plans to connect NEM’s customer network in North America with HPS’ manufacturing capabilities and expand production capacity in Korea, Vietnam and other locations to pursue large-scale projects in the region.

“By combining NEM Energy’s technology and global customer base with HPS’ production capabilities, we will grow into a key beneficiary of the global gas-power market," HPS CEO Ha Tae-hyung said.

“MiCo Group will evolve beyond gas-fired power into a comprehensive energy company covering the global energy and environment market over the long term," he said.