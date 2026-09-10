

Hanwha Systems is taking satellite imagery out of the realm of raw data and turning it into battlefield intelligence, unveiling an artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to analyze images in real time.



The Korean defense company said Thursday that it introduced its Space AI Analytics Solution at MSPO 2026 in Kielce, Poland, marking its first overseas unveiling of the technology.



During a launch event, Hanwha Systems demonstrated how the system can analyze live imagery captured over Eastern Europe by an operational satellite and rapidly extract information for military and disaster-response uses.



The system uses AI to detect objects, identify patterns and flag anomalies in satellite imagery, allowing commanders and operators to receive summarized information for faster decision-making.



It can analyze imagery from both electro-optical and synthetic aperture radar satellites, combining the two types of data to produce more detailed intelligence.



Synthetic aperture radar satellites can capture imagery at night and in poor weather, but their radar images can be difficult to interpret visually, according to Hanwha Systems.



The company said its AI can identify aircraft, ships and vehicles in SAR imagery within seconds while combining that information with high-resolution electro-optical imagery.



In military applications, the system can track troop movements and routes, while in disaster situations it can compare imagery before and after an event to assess damage to buildings and terrain.



Hanwha Systems said the technology can also be linked with its defense systems, including the K9 self-propelled howitzer and Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher, as well as fire-direction control systems.



A Hanwha Systems official said the technology turns satellite data from simple collection into immediate reconnaissance and tactical intelligence.



The official said Hanwha Group will continue developing its space-ground integrated infrastructure as it expands its presence in global defense and space markets.



MSPO, which opened on Tuesday and is being held through Friday, is hosting more than 1,200 companies from 43 countries, according to organizers, with Hanwha Systems presenting its latest space and defense technologies.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.