Unionized members of Naver's metaverse affiliate stage partial strike

Unionized workers at Naver Z Corp., the metaverse affiliate of Naver Corp., launched its first-ever walkout Wednesday, protesting against the company's decision to freeze wages.

The partial walkout will last until 5 p.m., the portal operator's affiliatewide union said. They could escalate their collective actions if demands are not met, the union added, warning to launch a full-day strike on Sept. 23 and a five-day strike afterward.

Naver Z's management and the union failed to reach an understanding in two rounds of negotiations mediated by regional labor authorities.

In late July, the members secured rights to strike after 98 percent of members who cast ballots voted in favor of a collective action.

The latest development marks the second industrial action from Korea's portal service industry after unionized members of Kakao Corp., a messenger app operator, staged multiple walkouts in June.