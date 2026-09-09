TEST DRIVE Audi A3 sets example as highly responsive compact sedan

Audi Korea’s A3 sedan sets an example as a highly responsive premium compact sedan featuring brisk acceleration and agile body movement.

The Audi A3 40 TFSI Quattro Premium sedan delivers a level of refinement that comfortably lives up to the Audi badge, combining responsive performance, balanced handling and everyday practicality in a package tailored for urban driving.

The test vehicle, finished in "Python Yellow," made a strong first impression. Its vibrant exterior color turned heads throughout the drive, while black side mirrors and Audi’s black emblem package added a sporty touch. The overall design strikes a balance between youthful energy and premium sophistication.

The A3 feels perfectly suited for dense city environments with a length of 4,505 millimeters and width of 1,815 millimeters. The compact dimensions made navigating narrow alleyways and congested roads effortless, while parking in tight spaces posed little difficulty. Agile body movements and quick directional changes highlighted the advantages of a well-engineered compact sedan.

Inside, the cabin proved roomier than expected. Both headroom and legroom offered adequate comfort, while the driver-oriented 12.3-inch digital display provided excellent visibility and intuitive access to key driving information.

On the road, the A3’s defining characteristic is its responsiveness. The steering wheel feels light and precise, allowing for nimble lane changes and confident maneuverability in urban traffic. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system particularly stood out in corners, where the sedan maintained impressive grip and composure, delivering a stable and reassuring driving experience.

Noise insulation also exceeded expectations. External noise, wind intrusion and road vibrations were effectively suppressed, creating a notably quiet cabin environment despite the vehicle’s compact size.

The strongest point, however, was the acceleration response. Power delivery was immediate the moment the accelerator pedal was pressed, making the vehicle feel energetic both in city traffic and at highway speeds.

The A3 40 TFSI Quattro Premium is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine, producing 204 horsepower. The sedan accelerates from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 6.5 seconds, offering more than enough performance for daily driving.

Braking performance was equally confidence-inspiring. Even under hard braking, the compact body remained composed, while pedal feedback felt natural and predictable.

Fuel efficiency was also decent. During city driving, the vehicle recorded real-world fuel economy of around 10 kilometers per liter, outperforming its official urban rating of 9.7 kilometers per liter.