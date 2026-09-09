SK chairman agrees to pay $524.3 mil. in property division in divorce case
Summary
SK Chairman Chey Tae-won agreed to pay 700 billion won in property division and will contest only the remaining 244 billion won in his divorce case. His legal team filed to narrow the scope of the appeal with the Seoul High Court on Aug. 31. The renewed appeal will focus on whether SK Group shares should be included as marital property and whether the division ratio and amount were legally calculated correctly. The case has moved through a 2024 high court ruling, a 2025 Supreme Court remand, and a July 24 retrial order for 944 billion won in cash.
Key Facts
- Chey Tae-won’s legal representatives filed an application with the Seoul High Court on Aug. 31 to amend the scope of his appeal.
- The filing said he would accept 700 billion won for a prompt resolution and contest only 244 billion won.
- The renewed appeal will examine whether Chey’s SK Group shares should be included in marital property subject to division.
- The divorce and property division dispute has been ongoing since 2017.
- In a retrial on July 24, the Seoul High Court ordered Chey to pay Roh Soh-yeong 944 billion won in cash.
SK Chairman Chey Tae-won, who appealed a high court retrial ruling ordering him to pay 944 billion won ($706.6 million) in property division to his ex-wife, agreed to pay the 700 billion won ($524.3 million) portion of the ruling and filed to contest only the remaining 244 billion won in the appeal.
According to sources on Wednesday, Chey’s legal representatives filed an application with the Seoul High Court on Aug. 31 to amend the scope of his appeal.
In the filing, Chey’s side reduced the scope of the appeal to 244 billion won, saying it decided to accept 700 billion won “for the greater cause of bringing the prolonged legal battle to a prompt resolution.” It continued that the remaining amount has issues in legal interpretation that should still be contested.
The renewed appeal is expected to focus on whether Chey’s SK Group shares should be included in the marital property subject to division and whether there were legal errors in how the division ratio and amount were calculated. The Supreme Court will look into these factors within the scope of the 244 billion won,
Since 2017, Chey has been locked in a legal battle with his former wife, Art Center Nabi Director Roh Soh-yeong, over their divorce and property division. In 2024, the Seoul High Court ordered the property division at 1.38 trillion won, but the Supreme Court in 2025 sent the case back to the high court for a retrial.
In a retrial on July 24, the high court ordered Chey to pay Roh 944 billion won in cash, which he appealed last month.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.