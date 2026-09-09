Samsung Electro-Mechanics showcases next-generation AI chip substrates



As artificial intelligence pushes chips toward greater speed and density, Samsung Electro-Mechanics is betting that the next battleground will be beneath them, where increasingly sophisticated package substrates carry signals, power and heat.



The company is showcasing five types of next-generation semiconductor package substrates at KPCA Show 2026, which runs Wednesday through Friday at Songdo Convensia in Incheon.



The lineup includes 2.5D and 2.1D package substrates, glass substrates, automotive FCBGA substrates and Ultra Thin Chip Scale Package (UTCSP) substrates.



The technologies are designed for applications ranging from AI accelerators and servers to data centers, mobile devices and autonomous vehicles.



For AI accelerators, Samsung Electro-Mechanics is demonstrating large, multilayer substrates designed to reduce warping while supporting high-speed signals, dense circuitry and large numbers of bumps.



The company is also presenting 2.1D technology that connects semiconductor chips directly without a silicon interposer, using fine circuitry and high-density connections.



Glass substrates are another focus, as larger and more densely packed AI semiconductors create demand for materials with greater rigidity and dimensional stability than conventional organic substrates.



Samsung Electro-Mechanics is demonstrating technologies for creating microscopic channels in glass and filling them with metal, as well as precision surface processing.



Its UTCSP substrates use a coreless structure and fine bond-finger technology to meet demands for thinner, more densely integrated data-center and mobile devices.



The company is also displaying package substrates for automotive applications, where components must withstand high temperatures, humidity and repeated temperature changes while supporting increasingly complex semiconductor systems.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics said the company would advance large-area, multilayer and ultrafine-circuit technologies to compete in the high-end semiconductor package substrate market.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



