Samjin Amook brings new store concept to Busan's Gwangalli

Samjin Foods’ fish cake brand Samjin Amook opened a pop-up space in Gwangalli area, a popular beach area in Busan, on Saturday, testing a new store concept through local brand partnerships and limited-edition products.

The pop-up, THE WAVE Gwangan, is designed as a new brand-experience venue where customers can try the brand’s products, take photographs and participate in lifestyle programs with seasonal content and activity-based events, the company said.

Samjin Foods said the location is intended to make greater use of Gwangalli’s tourist traffic and local lifestyle culture, while providing a setting where customers can encounter the brand outside its conventional retail format.

“THE WAVE Gwangan is a place where Samjin Amook, which began in Busan in 1953, can create new moments of enjoyment with customers by Gwangalli Beach,” the company’s CEO Park Yong-jun said.

“We will continue to introduce brand collaborations and lifestyle content that distinguish the space from our existing stores and show visitors to Gwangalli a new side of Samjin Amook.”

The venue features a terrace and photo zone, while offering menu items developed specifically for the pop-up, including kimchi fried rice and beef fried rice with fish cake balls.

The company is also collaborating with Busan-based brands on specialty products, including four drinks inspired by Gwangalli and developed in partnership with local tropical cocktail bar FUZZY NAVEL.

To mark the opening, the company is offering three menu items at 1,000 won ($0.75) each, compared with regular prices of 6,900 won for the giant cheese stick and 3,900 won for each fried rice fish cake ball. Each item will be limited to 100 units per day.

Samjin Amook also plans to introduce lifestyle activities at the venue starting with a running-crew program later this month. It will collaborate with the running specialty retailer RACEMENT on the program that incorporates Gwangalli’s local running culture.

The company said it plans to continue working with local brands and communities while introducing seasonal programs and content at THE WAVE Gwangan.

THE WAVE Gwangan will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.