A bottle of Glendronach 1968 is displayed at a suite in Josun Palace Gangnam Hotel in Seoul, Wednesday. It is bottle No. 3 of a limited release of 200 bottles worldwide marking the 200th anniversary of the founding of The Glendronach distillery in the Scottish Highlands. Founded by James Allardice in 1826, the distillery launched the 56-year-old Glendronach 1968 and Boynsmill House Edition as part of its bicentenary celebrations. Brown-Forman Korea, which has been distributing The Glendronach here since 2018, imported three bottles of Glendronach 1968. Courtesy of Brown-Forman Korea