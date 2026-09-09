Lotte expands global hiring push into Indonesia



Lotte is taking its search for global talent to Indonesia, where it brought together about 600 job seekers Wednesday in Jakarta for a recruitment event spanning nine of its local affiliates.



The 2026 Lotte Global Job Fair is designed to give Indonesian candidates a closer look at jobs across Lotte, while offering direct conversations with current employees and mock interviews.



Lotte Chemical, Lotte Department Store, Lotte Mart and Lotte Global Logistics are among nine affiliates participating in the event.



Indonesia has become one of Lotte’s key overseas markets since Lotte Mart began operations there in 2008, with 12 Lotte affiliates now operating across retail, chemicals, logistics, information technology and construction.



Lotte recorded more than 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion) in revenue in Indonesia last year and employs about 8,000 local workers, according to the company.



The group plans to add 300 employees in Indonesia by the end of this year.



The Jakarta event follows Lotte’s first Global Job Fair, held in Hanoi in August 2025, as the conglomerate looks to build deeper ties with local talent.



The company will also operate promotional booths and interactive programs, including prize events, alongside career consultations and mock interviews.



A Lotte official said the job fair allows local candidates to explore businesses and career opportunities across multiple affiliates while meeting employees directly.



The company plans to extend its recruiting efforts beyond the Jakarta event through Global Campus Recruiting programs at major universities.



Recruiters will visit campuses to provide career consultations and connect with prospective candidates for potential hiring.



Lotte also plans to conduct campus recruiting at major universities in Hanoi in October, continuing its recruiting campaign in Vietnam after last year’s job fair.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.