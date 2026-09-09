LG Innotek is showcasing its latest semiconductor substrate technology this week at KPCA show 2026, a three-day industry exhibition that opened Wednesday at Songdo Convensia in Incheon.

Now in its 23rd year, the show — organized by the Korea PCB and Semiconductor Packaging Industry Association, known as KPCA — is Korea's largest trade exhibition dedicated to printed circuit boards and semiconductor packaging, drawing roughly 350 domestic and international companies.

LG Innotek's exhibit centers on FC-BGA, or flip chip-ball grid array, a high-end substrate that links semiconductor chips to a device's mainboard. The company unveiled for the first time an FC-BGA built for artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators — chips such as graphics processing units and neural processing units that handle large volumes of data at high speed. The new substrate measures more than 100 millimeters per side and required denser circuitry than standard versions. LG Innotek said it aims to begin mass production of the substrate in 2027.

Also on display were chip embedding technology, which places a chip inside the substrate rather than mounting it on the surface to shorten connections and cut power loss, and a glass substrate that replaces the core layer with glass to reduce warping and circuit distortion, targeted for mass production in 2028.

In its tape substrate lineup, LG Innotek showed Econova, which it described as the world's first smart integrated circuit substrate to achieve high performance without plating with precious metals such as palladium or gold — a feature drawing interest in Europe amid tightening environmental regulations.

"This exhibition offers an intuitive look at how LG Innotek's substrates are used across AI, smartphones and mobility," said Cho Ji-tae, senior vice president and head of the company's Package Solution Business Unit.

The package solution business posted 935.6 billion won ($637 million) in first-half revenue, up 18 percent from a year earlier, with operating profit rising 94 percent to 99.6 billion won.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.