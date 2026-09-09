G-Dragon to front McDonald's campaign across 13 Asian markets

G-Dragon will front McDonald’s sales campaign across 13 Asian markets, with limited-edition merchandise created in collaboration with the K-pop artist’s fashion brand PEACEMINUSONE also set to be released.

McDonald’s Korea said Wednesday it will spearhead a large-scale marketing campaign spanning 13 Asian markets. Featuring G-Dragon as the model, the campaign will begin on Sept. 17 in Korea and expand sequentially across the region.

McDonald’s Korea said expectations are high for the synergy between G-Dragon, a global icon whose influence spans music, fashion, art and popular culture, and McDonald’s, which has a global fan base of its own.

The campaign will feature special menu items inspired by gochujang, Korea’s red pepper paste. All 13 markets will use a gochujang butter sauce developed by McDonald’s Korea as a key motif, while some will include the word gochujang directly on the menu.

In Korea, McDonald’s will launch two new items on Sept. 17: McCrispy Gochujang Butter and McSpicy Gochujang Butter. Each combines a different chicken patty with gochujang butter sauce, offering a balance of spicy and savory flavors. The gochujang butter sauce will also be available separately as a dipping sauce.

McDonald’s Korea said it will also offer merchandise in collaboration with PEACEMINUSONE. The company did not disclose further details, but said the items will reflect the identities of both brands and allow customers to continue enjoying the campaign in their daily lives.

“The campaign is especially meaningful because it was planned by McDonald’s Korea and will be launched across Asia,” a McDonald’s Korea official said. “Through the special collaboration between McDonald’s and G-Dragon, we hope customers across Asia can enjoy the Korean wave and experience McDonald’s own ‘Feel Good Moments.’”