BAT Rothmans has launched glo HYPER pro+, a heated-tobacco device designed to streamline user experience, from heating and operation to maintenance.

The product was officially released on Aug. 18, marking the company’s first new product launch in about two years since the release of glo HYPER pro in 2024.

BAT Rothmans said the new device reflects a growing trend in which consumer electronics makers increasingly compete not only on performance but also on how easy and intuitive their products are to use.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index’s 2024 Household Appliance and Electronics Study identified ease of operation, initial setup and menu navigation as key elements of customer experience for computers and televisions.

A similar focus was reflected in developing glo HYPER pro+, with the company seeking to reduce inconvenience for adult smokers throughout the device’s use cycle.

One of the most noticeable changes is the heating time. The device uses QuickStart technology to reduce ramp-up time to 10 seconds, which the company said is twice as fast as the standard mode of its previous glo HYPER pro model.

The device also includes an AutoStart function. Once a neo stick is inserted, preheating begins automatically without requiring the user to press a separate button.

BAT Rothmans' glo HYPER pro+ offers two heating settings — standard mode and boost mode — using HeatBoost technology. Users can select a preferred setting through button controls. BAT Rothmans said the device can be used for up to five minutes per session, 30 seconds longer than the standard mode of the previous model.

An EasyView screen on the device’s front displays key information including battery level, session progress and the selected mode.

The company has also highlighted maintenance-related features. Its Easy Care function provides on-screen notifications when cleaning or other maintenance is needed, while its Fast Charge capability and a removable, replaceable battery are intended to offer greater flexibility for daily use.

“User experience has become an important factor in determining brand competitiveness in the electronics market,” a BAT Rothmans official said. “With glo HYPER pro+, we’ve focused on reducing inconvenience throughout the experience for adult smokers, from intuitive operation to easier device maintenance.”