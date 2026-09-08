POSCO faces its first strike in its 58-year history as wage talks with its union remain deadlocked, with the latter threatening a 48-hour partial walkout on Wednesday if the steelmaker fails to present a revised wage offer.

The union said on Tuesday it would launch the strike on Wednesday if wage talks fail to reach a deal by midnight.

It plans to halt all production lines at the pickling plant at the company’s Gwangyang steelworks in Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitcan City and a 3ZRM cold rolling mill at its electrical steel plant in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province for 48 hours.

The union said it would escalate the action with a second partial strike lasting 120 hours on Sept. 16 if the company fails to offer better terms.

"Unless the company changes its attitude, we will go on strike as scheduled," Kim Seong-ho, head of the union, said at Tuesday's rally outside POSCO’s office in Seoul.

The union is seeking a 7.1 percent increase in base wages, incentives equivalent to 600 percent of base pay, 50 shares through an employee stock ownership plan and holiday bonuses worth 200 percent of base pay.

The company, meanwhile, offered a 2 percent increase in base wages, a 3.5 million won ($2,600) performance incentive and a 500,000 won local gift voucher, amounting to 4 million won in one-time payments, as well as an expansion of the scope of service anniversary bonuses.

The two sides have failed to narrow their differences since the seventh round of formal negotiations last Thursday.

POSCO CEO Lee Hee-geun met Kim at the union's office in Pohang on Monday, but the meeting failed to produce a breakthrough, according to the union.

The union said its demands were aimed not only at higher wages but also at addressing longstanding concerns over staffing shortages, long working hours, workplace safety and employee welfare.

Meanwhile, the company said it was continuing efforts to engage in dialogue with the union despite difficult business conditions. The company has estimated that meeting all of the union's demands would cost about 1.4 trillion won.

The steelmaker has cited weak global steel demand, excess supply from China and higher tariff barriers as factors weighing on its business.

“The company plans to continue communicating with employees, including the labor union, about the reality of the challenging business environment,” POSCO said.

“We will also do our utmost to establish an emergency response system to ensure that any industrial action does not affect major domestic and global industries, including automobiles, shipbuilding, construction and home appliances.”