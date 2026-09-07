A prolonged surge in oil prices is driving Korean consumers toward smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles, with sales of mini cars and compact electric vehicles (EVs) gaining momentum as drivers look to cut running costs.

Sales of both gasoline-powered and electric mini cars have risen sharply this year, proving growing demand for affordable vehicles amid persistently high fuel prices.

Kia’s Morning, one of Korea’s most popular mini cars, sold more than 15,000 units between January and July, more than double the figure recorded during the same period last year.

Demand has also strengthened for electric mini cars. Kia’s Ray EV posted an 18 percent increase in sales during the same period, as consumers become more sensitive to fuel and ownership costs.

The shift is also becoming visible in the imported car market.

BYD Korea’s Dolphin, a compact electric hatchback, ranked fourth in August sales for the imported car market here behind Tesla Korea’s Model Y, Model Y L and BMW Korea’s 520. Its appearance among the market’s top-selling imported models is notable, as the market has long been a battleground for large SUVs and premium sedans.

The sales trend suggests that high fuel prices are reshaping consumer priorities. Rather than paying a premium for larger vehicles with greater performance or space, an increasing number of drivers appear willing to sacrifice size in exchange for lower fuel consumption and more affordable ownership.

The appeal of mini cars is particularly strong in Korea, where they receive tax and parking benefits and are relatively inexpensive to operate.

“Higher vehicle prices and elevated household expenses are making affordability a more important consideration in new car purchases to potential customers,” an official from an imported carmaker said.

For automakers, the trend could create an opportunity in a segment that has long been overshadowed by the popularity of SUVs and larger vehicles.

The growing sales of the Morning and Ray EV, alongside the unexpected rise of BYD’s Dolphin, point to a major shift in the imported vehicle market.

“Tesla’s Model Y EV is not cheap enough to be directly compared with mini cars, but the model ranked first in sales largely due to its competitive pricing despite Tesla’s near-premium brand image,” the official said.

If high oil prices persist, demand for compact and efficient vehicles could prove more than a temporary phenomenon, potentially giving mini cars and small EVs a renewed role in Korea’s increasingly cost-conscious auto market, the official said.