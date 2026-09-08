KT joins KAIST, DAIM to drive next generation of autonomous manufacturing

Factories that once depended on human operators could soon run with far less intervention, as KT, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and robotics company DAIM Research agreed Tuesday to develop technology that links artificial intelligence (AI) with machines on factory floors.



KT said it signed a memorandum of understanding with KAIST and DAIM Research to develop, test and commercialize physical AI, with a focus on automating manufacturing processes and building what the partners call dark factories.



The three parties will work on a dark-factory platform under a five-year project backed by the Ministry of Science and ICT to develop and demonstrate software platforms for autonomous manufacturing.



KAIST and DAIM Research will contribute robotics technology and platforms for managing logistics and manufacturing robots, while KT will provide an operating platform designed to integrate and manage different robots and AI systems.



KT also plans to apply edge AI, which processes data close to where it is generated, along with high-speed, low-latency network infrastructure to support real-time decisions and control by robots.



The partners will build test beds that resemble industrial production sites and use them to validate technologies before expanding their applications across different manufacturing sectors.



They will also develop simulation systems for training and testing robots and integrate AI agent technologies to create environments in which robots can perceive their surroundings, make decisions and perform tasks independently.



Choi Sung-yul, KAIST's senior vice president for research, said physical AI must be proven in real manufacturing environments rather than remain confined to technology development.



Jang Young-jae, CEO of DAIM Research, said the partnership would combine KAIST's research capabilities, KT's AI and network infrastructure and his company's robot management and dark-factory technology to create practical examples of autonomous manufacturing.



Park Sang-won, executive vice president of KT's AX Business Division, said KT would combine its AI agent, edge AI and network capabilities to help make manufacturing sites more intelligent and strengthen Korea's physical AI competitiveness.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



