Hyundai Rotem will showcase, for the first time, a K2PL — the Poland-specific variant of its K2 tank — fitted with locally made mission equipment, marking a milestone in the localization of the program, the company said Tuesday.

The rollout comes as Hyundai Rotem takes part in the 34th International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO) in Kielce, Poland, running Tuesday to Friday (local time). Now in its fifth consecutive year at MSPO, the largest defense trade fair in Central and Eastern Europe, Hyundai Rotem will operate the largest booth among Korean defense exhibitors. Last year's edition drew 811 companies from 35 countries.

At a dedicated "K2PL Zone," the company will display the Poland-tailored tank alongside its variants — a bridge-laying tank, a combat engineering vehicle and a recovery vehicle. The K2PL is being developed with an active protection system to counter anti-tank missiles and drones, a drone jammer and a remote weapon control system.

For the first time, the tank will feature a Mobile Camouflage System made by Polish firm Miranda — a wearable camouflage cover that can remain on the tank during movement and combat, reducing detection by night-vision and thermal-imaging sensors. It will be shown fitted on a K2GF, the version Hyundai Rotem is currently delivering to Poland.

The exhibition will also mark the debut of a K2PL bridge-laying tank developed with Polish firm Obrum, along with a mock-up of Hyundai Rotem's HR-SHERPA multipurpose unmanned vehicle fitted with a remote-controlled weapon station from Polish company ZMT, and a 30-ton wheeled armored vehicle equipped with an anti-drone turret.

Hyundai Rotem is accelerating local production of the K2PL to fulfill its second implementation contract with Poland's Armament Agency.

In April, it signed a cooperation agreement with PGZ-owned BUMAR-LABEDY for local production and maintenance of the K2PL and its recovery variant.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.