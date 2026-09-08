Hyundai Rotem said Tuesday it is hiring new and experienced professionals across 14 aerospace positions, marking the first time the defense and rail manufacturer has run a recruitment drive dedicated solely to its aerospace business.

Applications opened Aug. 24 and will be accepted through the company's careers website until Sept. 20, followed by aptitude tests and interviews before final selections are made.

Openings span propulsion technologies including ducted ramjet engines and hypersonic engines — both used in guided missile systems — as well as methane engines and test facilities for propulsion systems. Job details are available on Hyundai Rotem's recruitment website.

The company plans to pair the hiring push with outreach to prospective candidates, including recruitment briefings this month at research labs at major universities and graduate schools.

The roles align with programs Hyundai Rotem is already running with state-run defense research bodies.

It is advancing ducted ramjet and hypersonic engine technology for guided weapons under projects with the Agency for Defense Development and the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement (KRIT), while also developing a high-performance methane engine — building on its experience as Korea's first developer of such engines — for KRIT's reusable-launch-vehicle program. Its propulsion test facilities gained experience through Korea's Nuri rocket project.

Hyundai Rotem has been expanding its aerospace footprint, this year creating a dedicated space mobility team and renaming its defense division "AD," for Aerospace and Defense. In March, it signed an investment agreement with North Jeolla Province and Muju County to build an aerospace production and R&D complex by 2034, backed by roughly 300 billion won ($204 million).

"Our aerospace business reaching toward the sky and space is a cradle of advanced technology innovation," a company official said.

"We will continue to find talented people who can lead next-generation aerospace technology and the growth of the domestic industrial ecosystem."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.